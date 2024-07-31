Men’s Triathlon Recap: Yee astonishes Wilde with last-minute comeback

Seine’s water quality forces triathlon postponement – Credit: NBC Olympics

In a “Wilde” men’s triathlon finish, Great Britain’s Alex Yee surged past New Zealand’s seemingly untouchable Hayden Wilde during the last 400 meters of the run — and upgraded his Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver to a Paris 2024 Olympics gold.

France had more reason to celebrate following Cassandre Beaugard’s gold in the women’s race: Leo Bergere earned bronze, ten seconds behind the lead. His compatriot, Pierre Le Corre, finished fourth — 18 seconds behind Yee.

Yee’s victory marks Great Britain’s third gold in men’s triathlon across the last four Games.

The men’s race took place a day after originally scheduled due to conditions with the Seine River and concerns over rain. Ultimately, the wet roads proved a bigger issue for women triathletes, whose race immediately preceded the men’s: Though the slippery cobblestone led to multiple crashes in women’s cycling, the men’s race benefitted from more sunshine — and drier, safer roads.

