Men’s volleyball knockout round bracket set: Team USA faces Brazil

United States setter Micah Christenson serves against Japan during a men's volleyball pool C match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games

Pool play in the men’s volleyball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is complete and the bracket for the knockout rounds has taken shape.

All four quarterfinal matches will take place Monday and first up is top-ranked Poland against fifth-ranked Slovenia at 3 a.m ET. Slovenia topped Pool A and has been arguably the surprise of the tournament so far, cracking the knockout rounds in its first Olympic appearance.

The winner of that match will face the winner of the United States and Brazil at 3 p.m. The U.S. topped Pool C after winning all three of its pool play matches, while Brazil just barely squeaked through with its only win coming in its final pool play match.

On the other side of the bracket, second-ranked Japan faces third-ranked Italy at 7 a.m. Italy swept right through Pool B and was the only team in the tournament to take all nine possible points from pool play. Japan managed to take a set off the United States in its final match to make its way into the knockout rounds as one of the two-best third-place teams.

Finally it will the host nation and defending champions, France, taking on its geographic neighbors Germany at 11 a.m. France fell to Slovenia to lose control of Pool A yesterday, but dominated its other two matches to advance easily. Germany pulled off the upset of the tournament so far when it took down second-ranked Japan in the first match of the tournament. The Germans handled Argentina and took a point off the Americans to finish with six and find their way through to the quarterfinals.

