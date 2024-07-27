Men’s volleyball recap, July 27: Germany shocks Japan, Italy takes down Brazil in clash of titans

The men’s volleyball tournament gets underway on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

With a new format — the field is now split into three pools of four countries rather than two pools of six — and an absolutely loaded field, the tournament promises to be thrilling.

Japan, the second-ranked team in the world, faced off against 11th-ranked Germany to get the tournament started in Pool B.

Pool C: Germany 3, Japan 2

In an eye-popping upset to begin the men’s volleyball slate at the Paris Olympics, Germany stunned No. 2-ranked Japan, 3 sets to 2, in a thriller at South Paris Arena.

Germany is competing in men’s volleyball at the Olympics for the first time since the 2012 London Games. The Germans entered these Olympics as the world No. 11 and were not widely expected to escape past pool play. But dominant net play on Saturday, fueled by an 18-8 advantage in blocks, powered the German side to victory.

Germany opened impressively on Saturday, dominating the first set 25-17. Japan flexed its muscle shortly after, however, taking a 2-1 lead entering the fourth set. Germany then rallied to win a 30-28 thriller to force a fifth set, which they dominated to seal up their first victory in Olympic men’s volleyball since the 2012 London Games.

Continuing Pool C play, Germany faces the U.S. at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Japan’s Olympic schedule continues Wednesday at 1:00 against Argentina.

Pool B: Italy 3, Brazil 1

Two titans of men’s volleyball faced off in the second match of the 2024 Paris Olympics as third-ranked Italy faced seventh-ranked Brazil to open play in Pool B. Both countries are looking to become the first in Olympic history with seven medals in men’s volleyball. Italy enters as one of the favorites to take home its first-ever gold, while Brazil is trying to redeem themselves after crashing out of pool play in Tokyo.

After taking the first set, the Italians would extend their lead in an epic second set. Italy got up 18-13, but Brazil brought it back to take a 25-24 lead. However, Italy would win the three straight points it needed behind 22-year-old superstar, Alessandro Michieletto, and win the set 27-25.

Brazil kept itself alive in the third behind their own 22-year-old superstar, Darlan Souza, who willed the Brazilians to a 25-18 win.

The Italians would respond and assert themselves in the fourth to lock down the match with a 25-21 set win.

With the 3-1 win, Italy earned itself three points and put itself in great position to advance from the group. The Italians face Egypt in their next match Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.

After coming up empty with zero points on matchday one, Brazil will have to dig itself out of a hole in Pool B. It only gets tougher as the Brazilians face top-ranked Poland in their next match on Wednesday. Brazil will desperately need to come away with points in that match if it wants any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

