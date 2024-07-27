Men’s volleyball shocker: Germany takes down Japan to open Saturday slate

In an eye-popping upset to begin the men’s volleyball slate at the Paris Olympics, Germany stunned No. 2-ranked Japan, 3 sets to 2, in a thriller at South Paris Arena.

Germany is competing in men’s volleyball at the Olympics for the first time since the 2012 London Games. The Germans entered these Olympics as the world No. 11 and were not widely expected to escape past pool play. But dominant net play on Saturday, fueled by an 18-8 advantage in blocks, powered the German side to victory.

Germany opened impressively on Saturday, dominating the first set 25-17, and the Germans maintained momentum for much of the lengthy match. In the decisive fifth set, they dominated Japan to seal up their first victory in Olympic men’s volleyball since the 2012 London Games.

In the first set, Germany launched a 7-0 run early in the first set, quickly taking a 9-2 advantage. Tobias Brand and Gyorgy Grozer starred early on for the Germans, who astoundingly took the first set, 25-17.

In the face of that first-set shocker, the No. 2-ranked Japanese fell behind early in the second set, staring down a possible 2-0 hole. Japan still remained even-keeled enough to force a 23-23 tie late in the set. Subsequently, a German block error and a sensational set-kill combo from Taishi Onodera and Yuki Ishikawa secured a second set victory for Japan, evening the match at one set apiece.

That momentum remained for Japan in the third set. Yuji Nishida led the way in a 25-20 victory to take a 2-1 lead and set up a decisive fourth set.

After surrendering an early 7-5 lead in the fourth set, Germany then held strong and rallied for an 19-16 lead coming down the wire. Grozer and Christian Fromm, plus a stellar block advantage at the net, proved key for Germany in this marathon set.

After trading barbs, the two sides drew even at 24-24 with the match in the balance. Japan was able to muster two match point opportunities but failed to seal it. With the score tied 28-28 in a tremendous battle, the German block flexed its muscle, with a forceful Anton Brehme block making it 29-28. Moments later, a Japanese attack error cinched up a fourth set for Germany 30-28.

Germany looked strong to begin the fifth set, as the Germans opened up a 7-3 advantage to force a Japan timeout. Japan remained within striking distance, but Germany’s block was simply too powerful. With a set point opportunity leading 14-12, Moritz Karlitzek hammered home the winner to seal the win for Germany.

Continuing Pool C play, Germany faces the U.S. at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Japan’s Olympic schedule continues Wednesday at 1:00 against Argentina.

