Men’s water polo recap, Aug. 3: Spain stays undefeated in group play

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 3, 2024

A general view in a water polo group stage match between USA and Greece during the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pool play in the men’s water polo competition continued Saturday with five men’s matches.

Game 1: Spain 23, Japan 8

Spain’s undefeated run in group play continued Saturday with a dominant victory over still-winless Japan, 23-8.

Spain got out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and did not let Japan on the board until Seyia Adachia scored on a penalty shot in the second period.

Bernat Sanahuja scored on all five of his attempts for Spain; Roger Tahull Compte and Alvara Granados Ortega each added four goals.

MATCH STATS

