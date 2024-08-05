Men’s water polo recap, Aug. 5: Hungary bests Serbia on final day of pool play

At the end of six games on Monday, the men’s water polo field will be cut from 12 to eight teams as the top four teams in each group move on to the tournament quarterfinals. Here’s a look at all six games and where teams sit in the standings.

(This story will be updated throughout the day after each game.)

Hungary 17, Serbia 13

Hungary clinched the No. 3 spot in the Group B standings with a victory over the two-time defending Olympic gold medalists.

The Hungarians put up seven goals in the second quarter and six more in the third to take a big 15-9 lead into the final frame. Hungary was 6-for-7 on extra player shots, while Serbia was 5-for-10.

Gergo Zalanki and Gergo Fekete both had four goals for Hungary. The two missed just three shots between them. Serbia’s Dusan Mandic led all scorers with five goals, and Cuk Milos added three.

With the win, Hungary finishes pool play 3-2. Serbia falls to 2-3, but remains ahead of France and in fourth place in Group B with the top four teams moving on to the quarterfinals.

MATCH STATS

