Men’s water polo recap, August 1:

Pool play in the men’s water polo competition continued on Thursday, the third day of competition.

Game 1: Greece 13, USA 11

The day started with a contest between the U.S. and unbeaten Greece. The Greeks improved to 3-0 with a win. Here’s more from the game.

Game 2:

Serbia’s offense came back following just three goals in a loss to Australia on Tuesday, but the defense couldn’t hold off a strong scoring Spanish team.

Spain’s 14 goals was the most it has scored in the tournament so far. Alvaro Granados led the way with four goals, while Felipe Perrone had three.

Spain had a slight 4-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored three goals in each in the second and third quarters in an incredibly close back-and-forth game.

In the fourth, Bernat Sanahuja and Granados scored in an 80 second span to put Spain up, 12-9, with five minutes to play. The Spanish coasted from there.

Serbia was led by Dusan Mandic with four goals to bring his total to 13 for the tournament.

With the loss, Serbia falls to 1-2. The two-time defending Olympic gold medalists are now in danger of elimination ahead of the quarterfinals. Spain improves to 3-0 to stay atop the Group B standings.

