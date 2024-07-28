Men’s water polo recap, July 28: Serbia survives; Spain, Croatia, Greece open Olympics with wins

The men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics opened on Sunday with six games. Here’s a running recap of games throughout the day.

Spain 9, Australia 5

The Spain men’s water polo team was working in a 9-5 win over Australia to open the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Spanish team had a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 5-3 lead at the half. They held Australia to an 18% shooting percentage as Spanish keeper Unai Aguirre made 13 saves.

Alberto Munarriz had a game-high three goals to lead Spain. Alvaro Granados and Felipe Perrone added two goals apiece. Angus Lambie and Milos Maksimovic led Australia with two goals each.

“We didn’t execute the game plan 100%. We need to go back to the drawing board, tweak a few things, look at what went wrong and what we can do better,” Lambie said. “Spain scored nine goals, but a lot of those goals came from our poor decisions in attack. We need to be a little bit more clinical with our finishing, and also look to cover those counter-attack situations. I think that was really the difference today.

Australia came to Paris with 10 first-time Olympians on the roster.

“You’ve kind of got to rip in and get that first experience out of the way so you can kind of get used to these Games and get ready for the next opportunity to win,” Lambie added.

“It was a very tough start. We were really looking forward to this game because we wanted to set the tone for the rest of the Olympic series… It’s a very tough loss and a disappointing loss, but I think there are still a lot of positives we can take from it.”

Australia (0-1) will take on two-time defending Olympic gold medalists Serbia on Tuesday, July 30, at 4:30 a.m. ET. Spain (1-0), the 2024 European champions and World Championship bronze medalists, will next take on Hungary on Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Serbia 16, Japan 15

Serbia came into Paris as the two-time defending Olympic gold medalists, but the squad had their hands full in an opening day game against Japan.

The two teams tied five times and traded the lead three times in the opening half. Japan’s Yusuke Inaba scored a penalty shot goal with 1:49 remaining, and Mitsuru Takata put through an extra-player goal one minute later to take Japan into the half up, 8-7.

Serbia came out of the break and scored four unanswered goals, eventually going into the fourth with a 12-11 lead. Inaba scored twice more in the fourth to tie the score at 12-12 and again at 15-15 with 1:53 left in the game.

Twenty seconds later, Serbia’s Dusan Mandic scored the game-winning goal as his team’s defense held on the rest of the way. Serbia’s final shot attempt was saved, giving Japan about 15 seconds to get down the pool and try for a last-second shot. But after working the ball inside, Serbia got a steal and held on for the final buzzer.

“It was an expected game. Japan was always a tough opponent, and we played a lot of them in the last two years, and it was never an easy match,” Mandic said. “The way they play water polo, that is completely atypical to every other nation that is here in Paris, so it was a tough game.

Mandic’s game-winner was his seventh of the game, a game-high. Nikola Dedovic and Nikola Jaksic added two goals each. Radoslav Filipovic had eight saves in goal.

Inaba led Japan with six goals. Keigo Okawa added three, and Seiya Adachi and Toi Suzuki had two each.

“Before the game, we were saying, ‘OK, just do it. Play a good game. Maybe not for the win, but play a good game.’ And we played a good game,” Inaba said. “I am not satisfied about the game because we lost by just one goal… We must improve or learn or do something more. So, now we must focus on the next game.”

Both teams will return to the pool on Tuesday, July 30. Serbia will take on Australia at 4:30 a.m. ET, and Japan will face France at 9 a.m. ET.

“Nothing is easy at the Olympic Games, so no worries at all,” Mandic said. “We are not going to rest now. We’re going to focus now on our next opponent, that is Australia. We will catch our breath a little bit… This is a tournament. We have eight games. This is our first step, we passed it, doesn’t matter how. It’s important that we passed it. Now we are going to focus on the second step.

“I am not worried. I believe in this team, and we will improve our game for sure.”

Italy 12, USA 8

Croatia 11, Montenegro 8

A big second half helped the defending world champions Croatia to an 11-8 win over Montenegro in both team’s Paris openers on Sunday.

Both squads were tied, 5-5 at the half. Croatia’s defense held Montenegro to just one goal in the third and two in the fourth to run away with the win.

Loren Fatovic led Croatia with three goals. Luka Bukic and Marko Zuvela added two each.

Croatia shot 50 percent on the night.

Bogdan Durdic had three goals for Montenegro. Keeper Dejan Lazovic had 11 saves.

Croatia (1-0) will next face Italy on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:05 a.m. ET.

Montenegro will look to get in the win column against Greece on Tuesday. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Hungary 13, France 12

A big lead early turned into a narrow win for Hungary over France.

The Hungarian squad jumped out to a 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter, but France either equaled or outscored Hungary in each quarter the rest of the way.

Hungary led, 10-7, at the end of three. In the fourth, France’s Enzo Khasz and Thomas Vernoux had two goals each to get their team within two goals with one minute remaining.

Michael Bodegas added a goal for France with four seconds remaining, but ultimately the team just ran out of time on their comeback attempt.

Both teams shot 43 percent on the night and had five extra player goals.

Vernoux led France with four goals. Bodegas added three and Khasz had two.

Vince Pal Vigvari had three goals for the Hungarians. Krisztian Manhercz, Marton Vamos and Szilard Jansik added two goals each.

Both teams will be back in the pool on Tuesday. France will face Japan at 9 a.m. ET, and Hungary will take on Spain at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Greece 14, Romania 7

Greece wasted no time getting the scoring started in their Paris opener on Sunday, and rolled to a win over Romania.

Angelos Vlachopoulos scored less than a minute into the game, the first of four goals for the Greeks in the opening quarter.

Vlachopoulos’s squad increased the lead to 9-5 and the half, and 11-6 through three quarter.

Strong defense by Greece held Romania to single goals in each of the second, third, and fourth quarters.

Stylianos Argyropoulos Spyridon led Greece with four goals. Alexandros Papanastasious and Vlachopoulos added two goals each.

Andrei Neamtu and Vlad-Luca Georgescu led Romania with two goals each. Keeper Marius-Florin Tic had 10 saves.

The Greek squad comes to Paris as the silver medalists at the 2023 World Championships. They’ll next face Montenegro on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Romania will look for its first win on Tuesday when they take on the U.S. at 10:35 a.m.

