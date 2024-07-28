Men’s water polo recap, July 28: Spain opens Olympics with win over Australia

The men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics opened on Sunday with six games. Here’s a running recap of games throughout the day.

Spain 9, Australia 5

RESULTS

The Spain men’s water polo team was working in a 9-5 win over Australia to open the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Spanish team had a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 5-3 lead at the half. They held Australia to an 18% shooting percentage as Spanish keeper Unai Aguirre made 13 saves.

Alberto Munarriz had a game-high three goals to lead Spain. Alvaro Granados and Felipe Perrone added two goals apiece.

Angus Lambie and Milos Maksimovic led Australia with two goals each.

Spain (1-0), the 2024 European champions and World Championship bronze medalists, will next take on Hungary on Tuesday, July 30, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Australia (0-1) will take on two-time defending Olympic gold medalists Serbia on Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

