Men’s water polo recap, July 30: Australia stuns defending gold medalist Serbia

Scores and stats from around the water polo pool in Paris on Tuesday.

Australia 8, Serbia 3

On Day 1 of men’s water polo competition, Serbia scored more goals than any other team. On Day 2, Australia held the two-time defending gold medalist to just one goal through three quarters.

Serbia didn’t find the net until 45 seconds remained in the second quarter as the Aussies took a 6-1 lead into the break. The six goals in the first two quarters was more than Australia scored in all of Game 1 when they lost to Spain, 9-5.

Australia’s Luke Pavillard single-handedly outscored Serbia, putting through four goals on nine shots. Matthew Byrnes added two goals, and keeper Nic Porter had nine saves and a 75% save percentage.

Dusan Mandic had two of Serbia’s three goals. Radoslav Filipovic had just four saves.

Serbia came to Paris looking to become just the second team to ever win three straight Olympic gold medals, but Tuesday’s result was alarming. The three-goal total is the least any water polo team has scored in a single game in Paris.

Australia hasn’t reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s water polo tournament since 2012.

