Mike Tirico reflects on 2024 Olympic Games: ‘Paris has been a star’

NBC Olympics Primetime host Mike Tirico joined TODAY on Friday morning ahead the Paris Olympics’ grand finale to reflect on an “incredible” Games.

“Paris has been a star,” Tirico said when asked by host Savannah Guthrie if the 2024 Games have been the best yet. “Five-star job by Paris. I think Paris has helped deliver, along with the athletes, an incredible Games.”

The 2024 Games marked the iconic inclusion of rapper and mogul Snoop Dogg as a special correspondent. Tirico lauded Snoop’s ability to connect multiple generations and unwavering support of the world-class athletes.

“He reminded us that sports is about people and it’s about fun, and he brought both of those,” Tirico said.

