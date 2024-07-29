Mind the Gap: Wemby set to enjoy massive size advantage over tournament’s smallest player

One of the many beauties of the Olympics is the way in which it shows that athletes come in all shapes and sizes, and that athletic prowess can take many forms. A rower won’t have the same build as a cyclist, a volleyball player as a skateboarder.

But nowhere in the Paris Games will this idea be expressed more explicitly than at Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Tuesday, when the French men’s basketball team takes on Japan in group play on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

France, as you may have heard, has Victor Wembanyama, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and certified alien who, at 7-foot-4, is the tallest player in the men’s competition. What you may not have heard is that Japan has the smallest player in the men’s competition: 5-foot-4 point guard Yuki Togashi.

Yes, that’s a difference of two full feet. In case you’re wondering what that looks like in practice, here’s a handy visual aid:

Did you know Yuki Togashi & Victor Wembanyama are the shortest and tallest players in Men’s #Basketball at #Paris2024? ð§ Check out for more! ð — FIBA (@FIBA) July 26, 2024





It’s worth noting that Togashi is no slouch. He plays real minutes for Japan, and registered five points and two assists in the team’s opening loss to Germany. He was also named MVP of Japan’s top domestic league back in 2019.

Still, we can’t help but hope that at some point he gets switched on to Wemby, if only to see what happens. And hey: It’s not like any of Brazil’s defenders did a great job of slowing him down, so maybe it can’t hurt to mix it up a little.

SEE MORE: How to watch Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Paris Olympics

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.