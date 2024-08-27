Missing Texas woman found safe during Klamath Falls traffic stop

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman who was reported missing and endangered out of Travis County, Texas was found safe by police officers during a traffic stop in Klamath Falls early Tuesday morning.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, patrol officers were investigating a vehicle near South 6th Street and Klamath Avenue that had been flagged as stolen out of Texas by one of the city’s automatic license plate readers.

While waiting for backup, the patrol officers learned the vehicle was tied to Brenna K. Swindell, a woman who had been reported missing in Texas. They also found out that she may be with her estranged boyfriend, 36-year-old Morgan Guidry.

At the time, Guidry had a felony arrest warrant for family violence.

Upon the arrival of more officers, police conducted a high-risk traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. During the stop, both Swindell and Guidry were found inside the vehicle.

Swindell was unharmed and able to make plans to travel back to Texas where her parents reside.

Guidry was arrested for the felony warrant and is currently in the Klamath County Jail.

