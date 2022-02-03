Mixed doubles curling roundup: First wins, upsets on Day 2

SWEDEN 7, CHINA 6

In a tight game of mixed doubles curling, Almida De Val earned Sweden the victory by knocking out China’s stones with the last throw of the game.

The score flipped back and forth between Sweden and China with the gap never greater than one point until the final end.

Despite Sweden’s lead in the first end, China pulled out a 2-1 advantage in the second.

At the close of the third, China agreed to measure the second closest stone for Sweden, ultimately giving Sweden a two-point swing, setting the score at 3-2.

China gave a few shaky throws to start the fourth. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson successfully sacrificed a stone to keep China out of the button.

The score was even at 3-3 in the fifth end, and Ling Zhi managed to thread a stone into the button. Oskar Eriksson quickly gave an impressive throw to knock it out.

Sweden used their powerplay with China leading 4-3 by the start of the sixth, but China continually knocked out Sweden’s stones and the Swedes only gained one point out of the power play.

Tied again at the seventh end, Eriksson committed an infraction by touching the stone, handing China another advantage. Chinese athlete Fan SuYuan gave an impressive throw to knock out Sweden’s only stone.

Despite China’s 6-4 lead in the eighth, Sweden pulled through with a meticulous throw by De Val, earning three points and the victory.

Don’t miss Sweden (2-1) take on Australia (0-3) Thursday at 7:35 p.m. EST. China (2-1) faces Canada (1-1) Friday at 12:35 a.m. EST.

CANADA 7, NORWAY 6

Canada and Norway played a close game in the mixed doubles curling match on Thursday night. Both teams quickly closed gaps in the leads before tying in the seventh end.

In the fourth end, John Morris threw away Canada’s second to last stone. The uncommon move was juxtaposed with Canadian skip Kevin Martin’s decision to throw his shot away at the 2009 World Men’s Curling Championship against Scotland. Morris was on Martin’s team. A few throws later, Canada lost the championship to Scotland. This time, Canada’s throwaway paid off.

The game came to a peak in the final end. Norway attempted to freeze Canada’s remaining stone but went too deep. Norwegian partners Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten came up short for their final stone, allowing Canada to omit its last stone and win the game.

Canada (1-1) next plays Switzerland (1-2) at 7:35 p.m. EST on Thursday. Norway (1-2) will have a chance to rest before playing Italy (2-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST on Thursday.

CZECH REPUBLIC 8, AUSTRALIA 2

The Czech Republic’s Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul dominated Australia on Thursday during a mixed doubles curling match.

The Czechs took the lead early on with a 1-0 advantage in the second end. With Australia’s stones accumulating around the perimeter, the Czech athletes carefully knocked them out. Australia, unable to hit the Czech stones, gave up three points.

The Czech Republic opened the third with a double takeout against Australia. After Australia’s Dean Hewitt committed a sweeping infraction, the score rose to 5-0 in favor of the Czech Republic.

Hoping to get back in the game, Australia used a power play in the fourth end. The Czech Republic’s Paulova succeeded in a tick shot, moving the guard away from the centerline to neutralize the powerplay. Australia finally put one point on the board.

With a few failed placements from Australia, the Czechs’ stones hovered around the button. But after a double takeout by Australia, the Czech Republic only gained one point in the fifth end.

Paul perfectly placed a stone on the button in the sixth only to be knocked out minutes later. Australia gained one point heading into the seventh end at two points compared to the Czech Republic’s six.

In the final end, Australia’s stones wouldn’t curl and fell short of the hog line. To close the match, the Czech Republic claimed an 8-2 victory over Australia.

Catch the match between Australia (0-3) and Sweden (2-1) Thursday at 7:35 p.m. EST. The Czech Republic (2-1) takes on Italy (2-0) Friday at 12:35 a.m. EST.

SWITZERLAND 8, GREAT BRITAIN 7

Thursday’s mixed doubles curling match between Switzerland and Great Britain led to a much-needed win for Switzerland. Swiss duo Jenny Perret and Martin Rios led for a majority of the game until the teams tied in the seventh end.

Rios made mistakes that cost Switzerland’s lead in the seventh. He removed his team’s guard, which opened up the door for Great Britain to score, and was unable to take out all of Canada’s stones in the house.

In the ninth end, Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds froze Switzerland’s lone stone. Rios responded with a hit-and-roll that placed Switzerland’s stone past the tee line. Mouat’s final stone came up short, leading to Switzerland’s first curling win.

Great Britain (2-1) returns to play Australia (0-3) at 12:35 a.m. EST Friday. Switzerland’s (1-2) next match is on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. EST against Canada (1-1).