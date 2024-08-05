Mondo’s Mundo: Pole vault legend breaks world record

For a mind-boggling ninth time, 24-year-old Swede Mondo Duplantis has broken his own pole vault world record.

At the end Monday evening’s track and field session at Stade de France, Duplantis cleared a height of 6.25 meters, topping the mark of 6.24m he set in April. That record-breaking leap came nearly a half hour after winning his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Duplantis edged American Sam Kendricks for gold, with Kendricks securing his second Olympic medal after a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis took bronze, the 24-year-old’s first Olympic medal.

At just 24, Duplantis is now a two-time Olympic champion, two-time world champion and continues to extend his ever-growing world record.

