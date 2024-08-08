Morocco routs Egypt 6-0 to win first-ever bronze at Paris Olympics

MATCH STATS

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men’s soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.

Morocco, who lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals, bounced back with the biggest win in the tournament to reach an Olympic podium for the first time thanks to a Soufiane Rahimi double and strikes from Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi.

Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner 23 minutes into the game, and the tournament’s top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine header from Ezzalzouli’s cross.

El Khannouss got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half with a great low finish after a solo run into the center of the box and Rahimi netted his eighth Olympic goal to make it 4-0.

Defender Nakach got in on the fun after he scored a tap-in from Rahimi’s pass. Captain and Paris Saint-Germain defender Hakimi completed the rout with a terrific free kick three minutes before the end of the match.

Morocco won its first-ever medal in Olympic men’s soccer, while Egypt should remain proud for making a deep run in the tournament.

