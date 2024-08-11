MVP A’ja Wilson highlights list of Olympic award winners

After the U.S. outlasted France in a thrilling gold medal game, the Olympic women’s basketball competition is officially in the books. Well, almost: There are still some awards to be handed out first, from MVP to the All-Star Five and a whole lot in between. Here’s a rundown of all the hardware that was handed out in Paris.

Olympic women’s basketball awards: MVP, All-Star five and more

MVP: A’ja Wilson, USA

Hard to argue with this one. The best player on the gold medalists is taking home the hardware:





Wilson averaged a double-double in Paris, third in the tournament in points per game (18.7), second in rebounds (10.2) and first in blocks (a ridiculous 2.7). But her importance to the U.S. went beyond just the box score; Wilson was the engine on both ends, this team’s North Star, the No. 1 option on offense and the guardian of the rim on defense. It’s also hard to see this team coming out with gold without her, considering that she scored nearly a third of her team’s points in the thrilling win over France in the final and made huge plays down the stretch.

First team: A’ja Wilson, USA; Breanna Stewart, USA; Gabby Williams, France; Emma Meesseman, Belgium; Alanna Smith, Australia

Wilson and Stewart were locks, the two pillars of the best team in the world. Williams nearly upended them for gold, however, and richly deserves her spot here after winding up in the top 10 in points, assists and steals per game. Meesseman fell short of leading Belgium to a medal, but she was far and away the leading scorer in the tournament at 23.3 points per game (next-highest total: 18.8). Smith, meanwhile, was a menace on the interior for the Opals, with more offensive rebounds than anyone but Wilson and 11.3 points per game.

Rising star: Jade Melbourne, Australia

A third-round pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the 21-year-old Melbourne was a revelation in Paris to help the Opals capture bronze. Things started slowly, but Melbourne got better as the tournament went along, with 18 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the quarterfinal against Serbia and seven assists in the bronze medal game against Belgium.

Best defensive player: Gabby Williams, France

Hard to argue here: The tournament’s leader in steals gets the nod here. But Williams’ impact goes far beyond that; she drew the toughest perimeter assignments for France and was a full-court destroyer, constantly getting her hand on the ball and her arms in passing lanes.

Best coach: Rene Wakama, Nigeria

Nigeria made history, becoming the first African team, men or women, to advance to the knockout round in basketball. And it got there by playing Wakama’s way, playing in-your-chest defense, forcing bundles of turnovers and brimming with confidence the whole way. And as one of the youngest teams (and coaches) in the tournament, they should just be getting started.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.