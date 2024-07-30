‘Nadal-caraz’ dream duo storms into men’s doubles third round

July 30, 2024

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of men’s doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Credit: Getty Images

The Paris Olympics’ favorite era-spanning Spanish doubles duo, 38-year-old Rafael Nadal and 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, roared to a second-round victory over the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in men’s doubles.

The Spaniards won a match tiebreak, 10-2, to settle things after the teams split the opening two sets, 6-4, 6(2)-7.

It was the second time in as many days that Alcaraz ousted the 28-year-old Griekspoor, after defeating the Dutchman in straight sets in the second round of men’s singles play on Monday.

The pair affectionately dubbed “Nadal-caraz” now awaits the fourth-seeded American team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in the third round. The veteran doubles specialists – Krajicek is 34 and Ram turned 40 in March – have won five doubles Grand Slam titles between them, though never as partners.

