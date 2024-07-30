‘Nadal-caraz’ dream duo storms into men’s doubles third round

The Paris Olympics’ favorite era-spanning Spanish doubles duo, 38-year-old Rafael Nadal and 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, roared to a second-round victory over the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in men’s doubles.

The Spaniards won a match tiebreak, 10-2, to settle things after the teams split the opening two sets, 6-4, 6(2)-7.

MATCH STATS

It was the second time in as many days that Alcaraz ousted the 28-year-old Griekspoor, after defeating the Dutchman in straight sets in the second round of men’s singles play on Monday.

The pair affectionately dubbed “Nadal-caraz” now awaits the fourth-seeded American team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in the third round. The veteran doubles specialists – Krajicek is 34 and Ram turned 40 in March – have won five doubles Grand Slam titles between them, though never as partners.

