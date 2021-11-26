THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2021 -- Pictured: (l-r) Angela Lloyd, Handler; 2021 National Dog Show Best In Show Winner, Scottish Deerhound named "Claire" -- (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)

National Dog Show: Claire the Scottish Deerhound crowned Best in Show for second year in a row

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 25, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 25, 2021
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC) – It was a history-making year for the National Dog Show.

Claire, the Scottish Deerhound who won last year, took Best in Show again at the 2021 competition, making her the first repeat champion in the competition’s history.

Claire beat out hundreds of dogs representing 180 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club.

Last year, the competition was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. But crowds were back for 2021, however only fully vaccinated spectators were allowed.

