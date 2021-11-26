National Dog Show: Claire the Scottish Deerhound crowned Best in Show for second year in a row

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC) – It was a history-making year for the National Dog Show.

Claire, the Scottish Deerhound who won last year, took Best in Show again at the 2021 competition, making her the first repeat champion in the competition’s history.

Claire beat out hundreds of dogs representing 180 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club.

Last year, the competition was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. But crowds were back for 2021, however only fully vaccinated spectators were allowed.