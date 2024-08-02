National park visitors get free entry to commemorate Great Outdoors Act

(CNN) – Sunday is a great time to enjoy one of the country’s greatest treasures at no cost.

To commemorate the passing of the Great Outdoors Act in 2020, visitors can get into any national park for free this Sunday.

The Great Outdoors Act provided additional funding to national parks and public lands.

There are more than 400 national parks across the U.S. to choose from.

Admission fees will also be waived on September 28 for National Public Lands Day and again on November 11 for Veterans Day.

In all, there are six days throughout the year where national parks are free.

