Nelly Korda, women’s golf competitors on site Sunday for men’s conclusion

Nelly Korda, the world No. 1 and reigning gold medalist, arrived at Le Golf National on Sunday. Not to get in some prep work, but to watch the men compete in their final round.

Korda and Co. will have Monday and Tuesday to practice at the venue before their 72-hole competition begins on Wednesday.

Defending gold medalist Nelly Korda has arrived to Le Golf National. ðºð¸ð«¡ ðº Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/MvKZwy8PE2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2024





Minjee Lee cheering on brother Min Woo at Olympic golf event

Australia’s Minjee Lee and Hannah Green were also among those on site Sunday. Minjee’s brother, Min Woo, is in the men’s field and fellow Aussie Jason Day is in the Sunday medal mix.





