New marina opens this Sunday at Howard Prairie Lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A new marina at Howard Prairie Lake will be ready for visitors this weekend.

The $5.7 million project took 4 years to build and will be open to the public this Sunday.

We are told the new marina is on the deeper side of the lake around 12 to 15 feet deeper than the previous one.

“We are just hoping that the lake continues to rise next year and recover to full pool, when we have a good healthy lake up there, the facilities up there are very busy and they bring up a lot of tourism to Jackson county. so looking forward to hopefully another wet winter next year.”, said Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks and Rec.

It includes a fueling dock and water station. Jackson county paid $3 million for it.

Nearly $2 million more came from state agencies and the Bureau of Reclamation.

