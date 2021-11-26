New study shows Merck’s COVID-19 pill is not as effective as once thought

READINGTON, N.J. (NBC) – The drugmaker Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill is not as effective as previously reported.

New data from its study shows the pill can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 30% down from 50% reported last month.

U.S. health officials are also raising questions about the safety of the pill during pregnancy.

The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting next week where experts will debate the drug’s benefits and risks.

If the FDA gives the drug its approval, it will be the first covid-19 pill for U.S. patients who have the virus.

