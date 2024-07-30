New Zealand defends women’s rugby gold medal against Canada

Reigning Olympic champion New Zealand looked to defend their gold medal against surprise opponent Canada. Canada upset Australia in the semifinals to advance to guarantee at least a silver medal. A well-contested match ended with New Zealand reclaiming the gold with a win over Canada.

New Zealand star Michaela Blyde led the offensive effort scoring the go-ahead try before Stacey Waaka sealed the 19-12 win.

New Zealand struck blood first, Blyde shot off a long run before Risealeaana Pouri-Lane juked a defender and easily jogged into the try. New Zealand legend Portia Woodman was sent off for an unsafe tackle on Charity Williams. Canada couldn’t immediately convert on the man advantage, but Canada caught the Black Ferns off guard when they chose to quick tap off a penalty instead of kicking into touch. Chloe Daniels exploited the space created by the extra man and ran into the try zone.

As time expired, New Zealand chose to continue play in stoppage time. Alysha Corrigan pick pocketed a dangerous pass by Sarah Hirini to put the Canadians up by 5 at the half.

Early in the second, Blyde, the former back-to-back Rugby 7s Player of the Year, showed why she leads the Black Ferns in scoring at the 2024 Games and juked a defender to find the back of the try and returned the lead to New Zealand.

With two-and-a-half minutes remaining, Hirini broke through the line and the ball swung down the line to Waaka who scored the insurance try for New Zealand. New Zealand defended their gold medal in a 19-12 win over Canada. New Zealand is the first country to win two gold medals in women’s rugby sevens. In what was likely the rugby great’s last international match, Woodman goes out on top.

The Canadians surpassed expectations to claim the silver, their best finish in an Olympic tournament.

Placement matches: Great Britain vs. Ireland & France vs. China

The 5th-8th placement matches occurred before the bronze and gold medal matches.

Ireland concluded its first Olympic tournament against Great Britain in the 7th-8th place match. The Brits salvaged their disappointing tournament with a 28-12 win.

Great Britain looked to start strong after their awful last-minute loss to China and they did exactly that with four tries in the first half. Megan Jones scored twice in the frame. Second half was more of the same when Heather Cowell extended their lead to 28-5. Ireland’s Claire Boles would tally the last try for a 28-12 final.

Great Britain finished 7th, the lowest placement ever at an Olympic Games.

The other placement match saw two teams with totally different outlooks on the 5th-6th placement match. France disappointed to not be contending for a medal, while a 5th or 6th place finish for China was better than expected for the squad. France ended their tournament on a high with a 21-7 win.

France finally broke through when Yolaine Yengo took advantage of a gap in the Chinese defense to put France up 7-0 at the half. The two teams looked tired from their three full days of rugby. The teams exchanged tries in the second half, but Chloe Pelle scored the final try of the match in what she has said will be her last match of her international career.

