Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Serbia to bronze medal win

FULL BOX SCORE

Serbia fell just sort of slaying the giant, but a bronze medal isn’t too shabby of a consolation prize. Nikola Jokic put up another ho-hum triple-double to lead a ruthlessly efficient offensive attack as the Serbians ran past Germany in a wire-to-wire win on Saturday, capturing the country’s third-ever medal in men’s basketball and its first since winning silver back in Rio in 2016.

Jokic has been great all tournament, but this was a master class: 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds and 11 assists to zero turnovers, unguardable in the post and spraying passes most other players (much less most other big men) wouldn’t even consider.

Nikola Jokic is making behind-the-back passes look TOO easy. ð®âð¨ #ParisOlympics ðº USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/7NKm3NQrR0 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024





Just as it did against the U.S., Serbia shot the lights out from 3, going 10-of-24 thanks in large part to Jokic drawing doubles and generating clean looks. Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his strong close to the Games, pouring in 16 on 6-of-12 from the field, while Vasilije Micic added 19 of his own.

Serbia shot an even 50% overall from the field, hitting nine of its first 11 shots en route to a 30-point first quarter and a nine-point lead. That margin would stretch as high as 16 in the second half, as Germany simply couldn’t get stops consistently enough to mount any serious comeback.

SEE MORE: How to watch the men’s basketball gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

It’s a disappointing finish for the Germans, which looked like the most serious threat to the U.S. as recently as a few days ago. But the offense that had terrorized the tournament through the first four games ran aground, going dry in the semifinal loss to France and failing to find any sort of rhythm on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder shot just 4-of-11 from the field, and even more crucially turned the ball over six times to go with six assists. When Germany was rolling, Schroder was the one-man engine, weaving his way through the paint, knocking down shots and finding teammates. But things broke down as the competition progressed, and nothing came easy against Serbia; there were far too many moments in which Schroder was simply parked in a corner, watching as stagnant possessions ended in aimless jumpers against a set defense. Franz Wagner shot just 5-of-14, 0-of-4 from 3, all four of which were off-the-dribble looks in isolation. Germany began to heat up a bit as the second half went along, but by then it was too late, the Jokic machine whirring right along.

This is the second Olympic medal for Jokic and Bogdanovic already — they were both part of that silver-medal squad in Rio — and at 29 and 31 respectively, they won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Both should still have plenty in the tank by the time the Los Angeles Games roll around in 2028, and the semifinal showdown against the U.S. serves as proof positive of how much potential this roster has.

For Germany, meanwhile, the way this tournament ended is going to sting for a while, an opportunity to capture the country’s first men’s basketball medal slipping through its grasp. But Paris marks the beginning of something rather than the end: Schroder is still just 30, and Franz Wagner is only going to get better.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.