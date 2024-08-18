North Bend Big Lots to close permanently

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The North Bend Big Lots is one of the latest locations the retailer has announced will close.

As NBC5 News reported earlier this month, the national discount retail chains has plans to close its Grants Pass location.

The move comes as Big Lots shutters 315 stores, or about 4% of locations.

It follows an earlier warning by the company that its future was in substantial doubt amid ongoing financial troubles.

No word yet on when those stores will officially close for good.

The Medford and Klamath Falls locations will remain open as of now.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.