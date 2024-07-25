North Medford alum Jaida Ross ready to make her first Olympic appearance

“The excitement is definitely building; I can feel it every day just a little more. The excitement is there, and it’s also a cautious excitement because I want to make sure I am prepared and ready to go, so it’s a good balance,” said Ross.

Ross told reporters that it has been a very long season for her since the Olympic trials continued right after her junior season with the Ducks ended. However, she is hoping to learn from this long and tiring season.

“It’s my first Olympics so anything’s possible with the nerves, but I am hoping to learn from all the situations I’ve had,” said Ross.

Ross is feeling the love and support ahead of her first Olympic Games, telling the media, “I’ve had so many family and friends reach out, so it just makes it real when people who have been here since day one get to see that unfold, people that have helped me be who I am today get to see all this happen.”

The former North Medford High School graduate said that her hometown has been showing love throughout this process as well, saying, “At my old middle school there is a banner for me, I think my old high school did something at the track. They’re really great and I’ve had old teachers reach out which has been nice.”

While the Olympics is a monumental step in her career, Ross is not letting the Olympic Games distract from her motivation for doing what she loves.

“My core motivation stays the same, I love this sport, I love being able to show the youth that there are strong women out there,” said Ross. “I’ve kind of experienced a lot and learned a lot this season so I’m using that a little more as I go.”

With her motivation being higher than ever, Ross has her sights set on some lofty goals in Paris and is ready to give it her all to go for gold.

“I would love a PR (Personal Record), I would love a big throw, I definitely want to make finals, I want to go out there and give every bit that I have left of me,” said Ross.