Norway biathletes isolate as close contacts from COVID case

Norwegian biathletes Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold skipped a news conference on Thursday after being identified as close contacts of a person infected with COVID-19, but Boe’s brother Tarjei said Johannes may benefit from it.

“He becomes extra alive when he has everything else removed and can be charged up. I think the competitors should be worried,” Tarjei told reporters with a smile as his brother went into isolation pending further tests.

Three of Norway’s cross-country skiers and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 following a pre-Olympic training camp in Italy, throwing the Norway team’s travel plans into disarray.

“In a way, you are not surprised anymore. You get practice in being prepared for anything to happen. Currently, there is a quarantine situation … but it gets socially boring for those concerned,” Tarjei Boe said.

The biathlon competitions at the Beijing Games get underway on Saturday with the mixed relay.