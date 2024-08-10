Norway dominates Qatar for men’s beach volleyball bronze medal

Tokyo gold medalists Anders Mol/Christian Sorum of Norway couldn’t recreate the same magic in Paris, but the pair notched a bronze medal after defeating Qatar’s Cherif Younousse/Ahmed Tijan on the final day of Olympic beach volleyball competition.

The Norwegians controlled the match from the start to the end, winning 21-13, 21-16, in straight sets to clinch back-to-back Olympic medals.

With the score tied at 9 in the first set, Norway went on a 6-1 run to take a 15-10 lead and cruised to take the set. A similar story took place in the second set, as the tandem offense of Mol/Sorum was too much for the heavy-hitting Qataris.

Younousse/Tijan — the Tokyo bronze medalists — had a solid showing in the men’s field, going undefeated in pool play and defeating world No. 1 team David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig before falling to the Swedes in the semifinals.

The win marks the first time a Norwegian beach volleyball team has ever won back-to-back medals of any color.

