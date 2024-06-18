ODF’s Klamath-Lake District makes fire season reminder

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple human-caused fires prompt the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Klamath-Lake District to remind the community of fire season.

According to the ODF district, people are still burning and causing fires.

Fire season in the Klamath-Lake District began June 7.

All outdoor burning is prohibited and fireworks on forest service property are not allowed year-round.

Campfires in the Klamath River Canyon are prohibited, which is a change from last season.

NBC5 News spoke with ODF’s Jennifer Case, who says it’s important to know the restrictions in your area.

“So if folks were burning debris, they can no longer do that,” said Case. “Campfires are only allowed in designated camp spots, but also restricts other activities as well.”

According to Case, a handful of fires have already escaped burn barrels and started fires.

You can stay up to date on the latest fire regulations in Klamath and Lake counties by visiting the official Lakeview Interagency Fire Center website.

All other rules can be found on Oregon Department of Forestry’s official website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.