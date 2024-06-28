ODFW says to avoid doe deer with fawns in Jackson and Josephine County

JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is advising residents in Jackson and Josephine County to stay clear of doe deer with fawns.

According to ODFW, doe deer can be aggressive toward people and pets as they are very protective of their fawns.

It has received recent reports of does attacking dogs when people walking their pets are not avoiding close contact.

ODFW encourages people to stay away from does this summer and keep leashes on their dogs.

Wildlife conflict biologist Chris Shelton with ODFW’s Rogue District said that locals have been hurt and smaller dogs have even been killed by does in the past.

Because sometimes they’ll leave their fawns alone through potentially the entire day just to kind of keep them hidden and keep them safe. And then other times, like what we’re seeing right now, they’ll actually be really physically protective of them. They’ll be chasing people, attacking dogs. If anybody or anything gets too close, they’ll defend them pretty well.

Shelton also recommends to not intentionally feed deer, and be especially alert during dawn and dusk.

You can report any aggressive deer behavior to ODFW’s Central Point office at 541-857-2405.

