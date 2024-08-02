OHA reports over 14% of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority reporting over 14% of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive.

This is a significant leap since spring, seeing as OHA reports Covid-19 test positivity rates were as low as 3.1% in April.

The CDC is also estimating that Covid-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 36 states and territories.

OPB says the virus is a variant of the Omicron virus.

It says while the variant is proving to be very contagious, the illnesses don’t appear to be severe.

Oregonians can protect themselves by wearing a mask, social distancing and being up to date on vaccinations.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.