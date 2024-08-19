Oksana Masters receives celebrity farewell ahead of Paris Paralympics

American Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters has won 17 medals, but there’s something else that got her excited ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

On behalf of non-profit Gold Meets Golden and partner Samsung, Masters received a special surprise message from “Friends” star David Schwimmer, in which he revealed that he’s a big fan of hers as he wished her all the best of luck.

“You’re unbelievably inspiring, and a little intimidating,” the 57-year-old actor said. “I know you’re gonna kick some major butt. I’ll be thinking about you and I’m so excited for you. It’s an honor for me to send you this little good luck wish.”

Gold Meets Golden is a non-profit dedicated to generating awareness and support for sports-related causes. Leading up to the Games, the organization orchestrated a series of surprises designed to uplift and celebrate some of the extraordinary athletes heading to Paris to represent Team USA.

Masters said she is obsessed with “Friends” and it is her all-time favorite show. As one can imagine, her reaction to seeing the surprise message from Schwimmer had her beaming from ear to ear.

“I cannot believe that!” Masters said. “I cannot believe he said my name! Thank you so much David for that incredibly kind message.”

Masters was adopted in Ukraine when she was a little girl by her mother who was an American speech therapist who visited the orphanage. When asked who wasn’t going to join her journey in Paris, Masters said her aunt and uncle would not be there. It was a sad feeling for Masters because her aunt was with her mother when she was adopted.

To put a smile back on her face, though, Gold Meets Golden partnered with Samsung to gift a 98″ TV to her aunt and uncle so they have everything they need to cheer on their niece from home as she competes at the Paralympics.

