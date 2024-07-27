Olympian Gianmarco Tamberi leans into poetry of lost wedding ring

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi can leap, soar, twist and snap.

He did so all the way to a shared gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But, really, his most impressive move is the spin. As in, spinning a lost wedding ring into a gesture of hopeless romance.

Tamberi shared on Instagram Saturday that, at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics on a rainy Friday night in Paris, he lost his wedding ring in the River Seine.





In a caption addressing his wife, Tamberi wrote:

“Too much water, too many kilos lost in the past few months, or maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things, the fact remains that I felt (the ring) slip away, I saw it fly … I followed (it) with a glance until I saw (it) bouncing inside the boat.”

Tamberi, who was one of Italy’s flag bearers in the Parade of Nations, wrote that watching the ring bounce away “lasted an eternity.”

But instead of groveling and begging for forgiveness – at least not on Instagram – Tamberi leaned into the beauty of where the ring now lies, writing that he “couldn’t imagine a better place.”

“It will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while I tried to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sport evening in the world. If I had to invent an apology, I would never have been this imaginative.

I think there might be a huge poetic side to yesterday’s misdeed, and if you want, we’ll throw yours into that river, too, so they’ll be together forever, and we’ll have one more excuse to, like you’ve always asked, renew our vows and get married anew.”

He concluded the post: “May it be a good omen to return home with an even bigger gold!”

Honestly, Gianmarco … way to stick the landing.

