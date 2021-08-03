Home
Olympic Boxing Day 11: Hosts claim first-ever women's gold

Olympic Boxing Day 11: Hosts claim first-ever women's gold

Olympic Zone Sports U.S. & World , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Japanese featherweight Sena Irie won the first-ever Olympic boxing gold medal by a woman. - Credit: IMAGN

Japan’s Irie makes history

MATCH STATS

Japan featherweight (125 lbs.) Sena Irie upset reigning world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines on Tuesday, claiming for the host country its first-ever boxing gold medal for a woman.

Irie, who won 5-0, was considered a significant underdog.

In other bouts …

U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxed his way into the finals.

U.S. lightweight Keyshawn Davis clinched a medal by winning his quarterfinals bout.

In a men’s heavyweight (200 lbs.) semifinal bout, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee handled New Zealand’s David Nyika, 5-0. Gadzhimagomedov will fight for gold, while Nyika will fly home with a bronze.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »