Olympic cycling recap, Aug. 6: Fast track leads to high number of national records

The Americans raced for the first in a track cycling discipline at the 2024 Paris Games when the U.S. women’s team pursuit squad raced in the qualifying round. They finished second, with a time of 4:05.238.

On the men’s side two disciplines compete with the team pursuit first round matchups and the men’s team pursuit finals. The men’s team sprint event concludes on Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the competition.

Women’s team pursuit: Qualification results

RESULTS

It was a fast day on the track. Eight of the ten teams competing in the qualifying round set a national record.

The United States squad featured Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams. The Americans have never finished off the podium at the Olympics in the women’s team pursuit.

The U.S. didn’t let a sloppy start slow them down. They finished with a time of 4:05.238, a national record, for second overall on the day.

Expected medal contenders New Zealand and Great Britain rounded out the top three. New Zealand finished with the top overall time of 4:04.679. The final rounds will be Wednesday August 7th, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Defending Olympic champion Germany surprised everyone with a slow qualifying round. Despite having three of four riders returning from the Tokyo Games, the Germans finished in fifth with a time of 4:08.313, which means they will not have an opportunity to contend for a gold medal in Paris.

First round matchups:

New Zealand vs. Italy

United States vs. Great Britain

Germany vs. Canada

Australia vs. France

Men’s team sprint: First round results

RESULTS

The Netherlands set a world record with a time of 41.191 in their first round race, they were the previous world record holders. They will face Great Britain in the gold medal race on Wednesday.

Two false starts hushed the crowd in the matchup between Japan and France, however, both teams were allowed to race (it is the judges’ discretion). France edged out Japan by two tenths of a second to qualify for the bronze medal race with the fourth fastest time of the day. They will face Australia.

Japan will face Germany in the 5th/6th place race while China will face Canada in the the 7th/8th place race.

Men’s team pursuit: First round results

Race starts at 1:14 p.m. ET

Men’s team sprint: Placement race results

Races begin at 1:55 p.m. ET

Men’s team sprint Bronze and gold medal final

Races begin at 2:05 p.m. ET

