Olympic cycling recap, Aug 7: Team pursuit headlines record-breaking day

Records continued to be broken at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Paris on Wednesday. Three different disciplines were featured: team pursuit (men and women’s medal races), men’s individual sprint and women’s Keirin.

Men’s individual sprint results: Lavreysen claims world record

Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen started his defense of his Olympic title. He proved why he’s still the king when he posted the top time of the qualification round of 9.088, a world record. He didn’t look tired at all after winning gold in the men’s team sprint, as part of the Netherlands’ team on Tuesday.

Australian Matthew Richardson was the first cyclist to break the world record in the event, with a time of 9.091, but it would only stand until Lavreysen raced.

Lavreysen, nicknamed The Beast, is going for three golds at the Paris Games and is favorite for the sprint and keirin. The men will continue the individual sprint on Thursday.

Team pursuit results: Americans win gold

The United States won the women’s team pursuit for the first time. The American squad consisted of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams. It’s the best finish ever for an American squad, male or female, at the Olympics.

Faulkner was the only new member of the squad from Tokyo. She added to her Paris medal count after a surprise win the women’s road race.

The men’s team pursuit saw Australia win a thrilling race over Great Britain. The Aussies claimed their first gold medal in the event in 20 years. Australia squad of Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien, finished over two seconds ahead of Great Britain with a time of 3:42.067 for the gold medal.

Women’s keirin results: Andrews, Finucane advance

The women’s keirin held the first round races and repechages. Expected medal contenders like New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews and Britain’s Emma Finucane had no trouble advancing. Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest also advanced after competing in the repechage race.

Colombia’s world silver medalist Martha Bayona was surprisingly knocked out. The women keirin’s gold medal race will be at 1:11 p.m. ET on Thursday.

