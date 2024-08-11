Olympic diving at Paris 2024: China sweeps golds, plus the biggest stories, replays, medal results, and top athletes

For the first time in Olympic history, all eight diving events at the Paris Games were won by a single country.

China dominated the boards, whether it was springboard or platform, individual or synchro, men or women. No matter who dove for the country, they won with ease. Each gold was won by an average of 12.5 points. Three were won by more than 30.

China overtook the U.S. for the most Olympic diving gold medals of all time, and finished Paris with 55 total.

“Diving is nothing without China. They deserve the golden sweep,” said Great Britain diver Noah Williams, who left Paris with two medals.

Here’s a look back at each diving event and all the medals won.

Replays and results

Diving results

Gold Silver Bronze China 8 2 1 Great Britain 0 1 4 North Korea 0 1 1 Mexico 0 1 1 United States 0 1 0 Australia 0 1 0 Japan 0 1 0 Canada 0 0 1

Women’s synchro 3m springboard

Gold – Chang Yani/Chen Yiwen (China)

Silver – Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook (USA)

Bronze – Yasmin Harper/Scarlett Mew Jensen (Great Britain)

Men’s synchro 10m platform

Gold – Lian Junjie/Yang Hao (China)

Silver – Tom Daley/Noah Williams (Great Britain)

Bronze – Ryan Wiens/Nathan Zsombor-Murray (Canada)

Women’s synchro 10m platform

Gold – Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (China)

Silver – Jo Jin Mi/Kim Mi Rae (North Korea)

Bronze – Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix/Lois Toulson (Great Britain)

Men’s synchro 3m springboard

Gold – Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (China)

Silver – Juan Celaya/Osmar Olvera (Mexico)

Bronze – Anthony Harding/Jack Laugher (Great Britain)

Women’s 10m platform

Gold – Quan Hongchan (China)

Silver – Chen Yuxi (China)

Bronze – Kim Mi Rae (North Korea)

Men’s 3m springboard

Gold – Xie Siyi (China)

Silver – Wang Zongyuan (China)

Bronze – Osmar Olvera (Mexico)

Women’s 3m springboard

Gold – Chen Yiwen (China)

Silver – Maddison Keeney (Australia)

Bronze – Chang Yani (China)

Men’s 10m platform

Gold – Cao Yuan (China)

Silver – Rikuto Tamai (Japan)

Bronze – Noah Williams (Great Britain)

Women’s synchro 3m springboard

Just a few hours into the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, China, the United States, and Great Britain earned their first medals.

The Chinese duo of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen came to Paris as the three-time defending world champions in the women’s diving synchronized 3m springboard competition. They continued their run of dominance, scoring 337.68 points on the way to a gold medal, the first for each diver in their Olympic debuts.

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, of the U.S., took silver with a total score of 314.64. It’s the first Olympic medals for both divers, and first American medal in the event since 2012.

“I thought it was crazy to call myself an Olympian to begin with, but now to be an Olympic medalist, I’m still processing everything that’s happened in the last two hours. It’s just unbelievable,” Bacon said in an interview with NBC Olympics.

“It’s surreal,” Cook said. “It’s still kind of setting in, but we’ve worked our butts off and I knew we were more than capable of getting up on that medal stand, but to actually see that dream come to fruition is just absolutely amazing. It feels like I’m living in a dream.”

It would end up being the U.S.’s only diving medal in Paris.

Cook and Bacon spoke with NBC Olympics about the long road that led them to the Olympic podium.

Men’s synchro 10m platform

The Chinese duo of Lian Junjie and Yang Hao bested Tom Daley and his partner Noah Williams to get revenge and win gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform finals.

Lian and Yang scored a total of 490.35 points.

This event was the only one China didn’t win gold in at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Daley won gold that Games with a different partner.

Daley and Williams finished second in Paris with a score of 463.44, giving Daley his fifth Olympic medal in his fifth Olympics. The 30-year-old now has three medals in the synchro platform, the most of any diver, and is now the oldest diver to ever medal in the event.

Daley called the Paris Games, “the happiest I’ve ever been in diving.” He even knit an entire sweater to commemorate his time in France.

Women’s synchro 10m platform

Eighteen-year-old Chen Yuxi and 17-year-old Quan Hongchan were perfectly in synch as they said “bye, bye, bye” to the rest of the field, winning their second Olympic gold medals by 43 points in the women’s synchro platform finals.

Chen and Quan were the only divers to score more than 50 points on their first two dives, which had to have a degree of difficulty of 2.0. On the final three dives that had no limit on the difficulty, they scored at least 80 points each time off the board. No one else in the field had a dive score better than 80 all day.

With the win, China had 50 total Olympic gold medals in diving, passing the United States for the most all-time.

Men’s synchro 3m springboard

In the men’s synchronized 3m springboard final, China’s Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan made mistakes and Mexico’s Juan Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibara were nearly perfect. But in the end, China’s mistakes weren’t big enough and Mexico was ever so slightly less than perfect. With a final score of 446.1, Long and Wang took gold by 2.07 points over Mexico for China’s sweep of the synchronized diving events in Paris.

It was Celaya and Olvera’s personal best day of synchro diving by more than 20 points. Their silver was the first Olympic medal for Mexico in the event.

Women’s 10m platform

China’s Quan Hongchan made a massive statement on her first dive of the women’s 10m platform diving finals. The perfect forward 3 1/2 received all 10s from the judges and a score of 90.0 points after accounting for degree of difficulty.

From there, it seemed that Quan’s only competition was her own teammate, Chen Yuxi. The two tussled for gold and silver as the rest of the competitors battled for bronze.

Chen stayed within gold-medal distance of her teammate, but a final dive score of 92.4 gave Quan the gold by 4.9 points.

U.S. diver Delaney Schnell made it to the semifinals of the women’s platform, and finished 14th. Fellow American Daryn Wright finished 19th.

Men’s 3m springboard

In 2021, China’s Xie Siyi won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 3m springboard diving competition. In the years since, he largely stepped away from diving, opting instead to get married and earn his master’s degree.

Siyi returned to the Olympics this year, but had been largely overshadowed by his teammate, Wang Zongyuan. Wang led by 21 points after the preliminary round of men’s springboard, and 32 points after the semis.

Thankfully for Xie, all scores go back to zero for the final.

It was apparent early that the finals would be a two-horse battle between the two Chinese divers. Xie won Round 1, and Wang Round 2. But then Rounds 3-5 were all Xie, and he built a lead no one could catch on the way to his second straight gold medal.

Xie finished with a score of 543.60. Wang finished with 530.20.

The springboard finals were also a breakout day for 20-year-old Carson Tyler, of the U.S. The first-time Olympian was 10th after the prelims and seventh after the semis. He finished the finals with three dives over 70 points, and landed in fourth place, the best result for an American in the event since 1996.

American Andrew Capobianco finished 15th. He was eliminated in the semifinals.

Women’s 3m springboard

Chen Yiwen was the only diver to score better than 70 on all five of her dives in the finals of the women’s 3m springboard competition. Going into the fifth and final round, she had a 34-point lead over Australia’s Maddison Keeney. Virtually just needing to complete a dive on her final jump, she dove a forward 2 1/2 with a twist and scored 76.50 points to best Keeney by 32.9 points at the end of the day.

The women’s springboard event was largely disappointing for U.S. divers. Neither Sarah Bacon nor Allison Gibson made it past the preliminary round. Gibson hit her feet on the boards on her first dive of the prelims, but still finished her final four dives.

Gibson spoke with NBC Olympics before her competition began about competing in Paris for a bigger cause.

Men’s 10m platform

On the final day of diving, China’s Cao Yuan helped his country achieve an Olympic milestone. With his gold in the men’s 10m platform, China completed its run of diving domination, going eight-for-eight in gold medal events.

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai secured silver with a 99-point dive — the top mark of the day — on his sixth and final outing. Tamai was the biggest threat to Cao’s pursuit of gold, but still finished 39.85 points behind him. This is Japan’s first-ever medal in diving.

Six weeks before the platform event, American Brandon Loschiavo considered himself a retired diver. At the time, the U.S. had only qualified one spot in the Olympics for the men’s 10m platform diving competition, and the 27-year-old came in second in the event at the Olympics Trials.

It was reported Loschiavo threw out all of his suits and shammy towels, and didn’t train or dive for more than a month.

Then, one day before the Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Games, it was announced the U.S. was awarded an additional quota spot in the platform when another foreign athlete dropped out of the competition. The spot went to Loschiavo, who was forced to scramble in the best way. Thankfully, his event didn’t begin until Friday, 14 days after the start of the Games, giving him plenty of time to do some important shopping and find a plane ticket.

Loschiavo told reporters in Paris he felt incredible gratitude about his second chance, but also a lot of fear about needing to get back into world-class shape in such a short amount of time. He added that in his training in Paris he had never smacked on the water so much in his life.

If he wasn’t in shape, it didn’t show in the preliminary round of the platform event. His first dive scored 72 points, and he was smooth the rest of the day. The Californian was 17th going into his final dive. His sixth time off the board, he performed a front 4 ½ for 85 points, moving up four places and finishing 13th to advance to the semifinals.

Even though Carson Tyler didn’t make it past the preliminary round of the men’s platform event, him competing at all was still historic. The 20-year-old is the first American man since 2000 to compete in both the individual springboard and platform events at a single Olympics.

