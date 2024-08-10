Olympic fencing at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results, top athletes, highlights

Fencing’s return to its French roots for the 2024 Paris Olympics was jam-packed with upsets and history-making moments.

The greatest fencers in the world put on the ultimate show amidst a surge in the sport’s popularity. Each day, the crowds roared so loudly that the Grand Palais could’ve been confused for a football stadium. Even the biggest stars came out to support Team USA.

Multiple Olympic gold medalists were denied their opportunity to defend their champion titles.

There were the latest epic contests between two huge European rivals — Italy and France — while Asian countries continued their dominance and Americans had their time in the sun, too.

When all was said and done, the world had new heroes from around the globe as fencing continued its growth and Olympics once again served as a showpiece for the sport’s focus, strategy, and instincts.

Medal Table

Paris Olympics:

Fencing Medal Table Country Gold-

Silver-

Bronze Total Japan 2 – 1 – 2 5 United States of America 2 – 2 – 1 4 Republic of Korea 2 – 1 – 0 3 Hong Kong 2 – 0 – 0 2 France 1 – 4 – 2 7 Italy 1 – 3 – 1 5 Hungary 1 – 1 – 1 3 Ukraine 1 – 0 – 1 2 Tunisia 0 – 1 – 0 1 Canada 0 – 0 – 1 1 Czechia 0 – 0 – 1 1 Egypt 0 – 0 – 1 1 Poland 0 – 0 – 1 1

Fencing success for France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and the USA

The competition opened with two shocking upsets. Defending Olympic gold medalist Sun Yiwen of China was eliminated in the Round of 32 of the women’s individual epee event, while three-time Olympic champion Aron Szilagyi was ousted from the men’s individual sabre Round of 32 shortly after.

The excitement didn’t end there.

Through all the fanfare, the longtime rivalry between Italy and France was at an all-time high. Italian epee fencer Rossella Fiamingo was eager for a team rematch against the host country after France’s Marie-Florence Candassamy won the women’s individual epee event at the 2023 World Fencing Championships.

“This is our moment to get revenge,” Fiamingo said. “An Italian can win on French territory. It is our rematch.”

Moment seized: Italy’s Alberta Santuccio won the sudden-death tiebreaker round to win Olympic gold in women’s team epee against France.

These were an Olympics overflowing with history makers. There was the first all-American final between Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs, an historic American team gold, Hong Kong’s first woman to win a fencing medal, the first non-European team foil medal (Japan).

And Nick Itkin brought bronze home. Nada Hafez competed while pregnant. Olga Kharlan led Ukraine to women’s team sabre gold. South Korea’s men became three-time Olympic champions of men’s team sabre.

Exhale. We may need four years to prepare to do this again.

Americans Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs go 1-2 in women’s individual foil

Americans Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs went 1-2 in women’s individual foil to provide the first non-European podium in the event’s history.

Kiefer was hardly a surprise, as she joined Mariel Zagunis (2004, 2008) as the only American women to win multiple fencing gold medals. But Scruggs had a hard road to the final, stunning world No. 1 Arianna Errigo in the elimination rounds.

Kiefer and Scruggs had only fenced once in an individual bout before this one. At the 2020 World Cup in Katowice, Poland, Kiefer won 15-5. This one was similar, 15-6, and the pair were joined on the podium by another North American: Canada’s Eleanor Harvey.

Kiefer, Scruggs return to lead team to foil team gold

Kiefer and Scruggs on the same team was a force, too, as the pair was forefront in the United States’ run foil team gold.

Kiefer, Scruggs, and teammates Jacqueline Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub won the first ever team gold for the United States.

The defeat of silver medalists Italy — who won four of the last six golds — ended a 120-year wait, as the Americans have competed in team fencing since 1904.

How big of an upset was this? Italy’s lineup included the world’s No. 2, 3 and 5 ranked fencers, Martina Favaretto (2), Arianna Errigo (3) and Alice Volpi (5).

Japan beat Canada for bronze.

Hungarian Aron Szilagyi upset in men’s individual sabre, bounces back for silver in team

Hungarian star Szilagyi was upset in men’s individual sabre, but bounced back for a silver medal in men’s team sabre.

This Olympics was more notable for it’s inclusion amongst a run of huge performances for Asian nations.

South Korea won men’s team sabre over the Hungarians, with star Oh Sang-Uk winning individual gold in men’s sabre (another first for South Korean fencing).

Japan became the first non-European champion of Olympic men’s team foil when it edged Italy, with the U.S. men finishing fourth.

Hong Kong found success, too. Cheung Ka Long defended his gold medal in men’s individual foil — with Team USA’s Itkin claiming bronze — while Vivian Kong became first woman to win a fencing medal for Hong Kong.

