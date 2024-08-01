Olympic fencing preview, Aug. 2: Hungary, France seek men’s epee redemption

The Olympic fencing team events push on to Day 7 with the men’s team epee competition. The individual matches saw thrilling early round upsets of Tokyo gold medalist Romain Cannone of France and Hungary’s Gergely Siklosi and Mate Koch, who entered the Games as world-ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively. Both countries are seeking redemption in the team event.

Hungary has a strong shot at a medal, with three of its four members — Siklosi, Koch, and Tibor Andrasfi — ranked in the world top 10. Its replacement athlete, David Nagy, also finished third at the World Cup event in March.

Although Hungary’s roster is full of major talent, France is still the favorite to win gold. It won three consecutive Olympic titles before being upset in the quarterfinals in Tokyo three years ago. The team continued on to win medals at the past two world championships. France’s Yannick Borel won silver in the Olympic individual men’s epee event on home soil. He’s joined by Cannone, Luidgi Midelton, and replacement athlete Paul Allegre.

Italy may also be a strong rival. Led by Davide Di Veroli, the team won the 2023 World Fencing Championships.

Japan, the only Tokyo medalist returning to the Games, are looking to defend Olympic gold. Koki Kano, who won the Olympic men’s individual epee gold in Paris, will be leading the team.

Team USA will not be competing in this event.

