Olympic fencing preview, Aug. 3: France sets sights on double women’s sabre gold

The excitement at the Grand Palais for the Olympic fencing competitions is coming to a close soon, but not before countries duel for a medal in women’s team sabre. Here’s what to watch for.

After finishing 1-2 in the individual event, France is in a prime spot to claim the team Olympic title on home soil. The country placed second at the 2023 World Championships and at the Tokyo Games three years ago. France’s team is full of strong heavy hitters. All four members ranked within the top 15 women’s sabre fencers in the world heading into the Games, including individual Olympic medalists Sara Balzar and Manon Apithy-Brunet.

South Korea is also a podium contender. The team finished third behind France at both the 2023 World Championships and Tokyo Olympics. Choi Se-Bin, who finished fourth in the individual event, will lead the team in its first match against Americans Elizabeth Tartakovsky, Magda Skarbonkiewicz, Tatiana Nazlymov, and Maia Chamberlain.

The Hungarians have made a name for themselves by winning the past two world championships and may be poised to continue the momentum by winning Olympic gold in Paris.

