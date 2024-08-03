Olympic fencing preview, Aug. 4: U.S. poised for men’s team foil medal

After a slew of Olympic fencing events that saw major upsets and historic moments, the competition will conclude with three last medals to be awarded in men’s team foil.

SEE MORE: How to watch fencing at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Although rivals Italy and France have earned the most podium finishes in this event, it’s Italy that’s more likely to finish on the podium. The Italian team is packed with strong talent with all members ranked in the top 15 men’s foil fencers in the world. Italian Filippo Macchi was successful in winning an Olympic silver medal in the individual event in Paris.

SEE MORE: Macchi upsets Itkin to advance to men’s foil final

Italy may have a stacked roster, but Japan heads into the team event as the favorite. The country won the 2023 World Fencing Championships title with three of the four members who will be competing in Paris. Kazuki Iimura, who placed fourth in the individual event earlier this week, will be leading fellow countrymen Kyosuke Matsuyama, Takahiro Shikine, and Yudai Nagano to a potential podium position.

Team USA can give Japan and Italy a run for their money. Alexander Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt were part of the teams that won bronze at the past two Olympics. Replacement athlete Miles Chamley-Watson won with them in Rio, while Nick Itkin joined the duo on the podium in Tokyo. Itkin, who headed into this Olympics as world-ranked No. 2, also won bronze in the individual event in Paris after defeating Iimura. The team placed fourth at the 2023 World Fencing Championships after Hong Kong, which did not qualify for this event.

SEE MORE: American Nick Itkin clinches bronze in men’s individual foil

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.