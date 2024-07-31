Olympic fencing preview, August 1: U.S. hunts for team foil medal

An intense Olympic women’s individual foil competition that ended in a non-European podium for the first time ever promises excitement as countries aim to redeem themselves in the team event.

After a historic all-American final that resulted in defending Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs taking home gold and silver, it’s likely that the U.S. will also finish on the podium in the team event. The American team has advanced to semifinals in the last five world championships. Jacqueline Dubrovich and replacement athlete Maia Weintraub will be joining Kiefer and Scruggs on the piste.

Fellow North Americans Eleanor Harvey and Jessica Guo will be leading the Canadian team in an attempt to win Canada’s first Olympic medal in a team event. Harvey won bronze in the individual event after an upset against Italian Alice Volpi.

Winners of the individual event aren’t always indicative of success in the team event. Italy is still the favorite to win gold after winning the past two world championship titles. Heavy-hitters Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, and replacement athlete Francesca Palumbo will compete with Volpi.

