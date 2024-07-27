Olympic fencing preview, July 27: Dershwitz fights for a medal, Italy wants to ‘get revenge’ in France

En garde! Pret? Allez!

Fencing returns to its French roots when the women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre events begin on Saturday, July 27. The women’s epee Round of 64 takes to the pistes first before alternating with men’s sabre. Defending Olympic women’s epee gold medalist Sun Yiwen and three-time Olympic men’s sabre champion Aron Szilagyi will start their Paris journeys in the Round of 32.

Women’s individual epee: Italy eager to win on enemy territory

China’s Sun is the only women’s individual epee medalist from Tokyo to return to the Games. She won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2023 World Fencing Championships. Despite this, Sun’s competition is stiff when compared to her French and Italian competitors.

The home territory advantage may be exactly what French fencer Marie-Florence Candassamy needs to win gold so that France can remain victorious against longtime rival Italy. Although Candassamy won against Sun to claim the 2023 world title, Tokyo medalist Rossella Fiamingo is eager to claim the Olympic title for Italy.

“This is our moment to get revenge,” Fiamingo said. “An Italian can win on French territory. It is our rematch.”

Italy’s Alberta Santuccio and South Korea’s Sera Song are also in the running for a podium spot. Santuccio is ranked No. 3 in the world and Song was the 2022 world champion.

World No. 1 Vivian Kong could become Hong Kong’s first woman to win a fencing medal. Kong won the World Cup events in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates and Barcelona this year.

Three Americans — Anne Cebula, Hadley Husisian, and Margherita Guzzi Vincenti — will compete in this event.

Men’s individual sabre: Szilagyi aiming for four-peat

Hungary’s Szilagyi is looking to win his fourth gold medal in individual sabre. He’s the only man to win three consecutive gold medals in the same Olympic individual fencing event. If he wins gold in Paris, he’ll be the sixth athlete to win the same individual event at four consecutive Olympics. Szilagyi was world champion in 2022 and placed third at the 2023 World Fencing Championships in Milan.

Sandro Bazadze has the opportunity to win Georgia’s first fencing medal. After narrowly missing the podium in Tokyo, Bazadze is coming into the Paris Games with two medals from the last two world championships.

As world No. 3, Eli Dershwitz is Team USA’s best shot at winning a medal. This will be the 2023 world champion’s third Games. Colin Heathcock and Mitchell Saro will be the other American fencers in this event.

Current world No. 1 Ziad Elsissy has risen through the rankings since he placed 14th in Tokyo. He finished third at the 2023 World Fencing Championships alongside Szilagyi.

