Olympic fencing preview, July 30: South Korea seeks elusive epee gold

The action-packed women’s individual epee competition concluded in world No. 1 Vivian Kong making history by becoming the first woman to win Hong Kong a fencing medal. China’s defending Olympic gold medalist Sun Yiwen was eliminated in an early round upset. Now, it’s time for eight countries to face-off to determine which will claim the Olympic title in women’s team epee.

SEE MORE: How to watch fencing at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

After winning silver at both the London and Tokyo Olympics, South Korea is aiming to finally claim gold in this event. Led by world No. 6 Song Se-Ra, the South Korean team is expected to be a strong medal contender.

Although France is world No. 10, it has strong individual fencers on its roster. Auriane Mallo, who won Olympic silver in the women’s individual epee event, and Marie-Florence Candassamy are on the team. France’s rival, Italy is world No. 1 and is also expected to put up a fight for gold. Italian Rossella Fiamingo expressed excitement at the prospect of winning a medal on enemy territory.

“An Italian can win on French territory,” Fiamingo said.

Poland is also in the running for a podium position. The team led by Renata Knapik-Miazga won the 2023 World Fencing Championships.

Estonia will be unable to defend its Olympic gold medal from Tokyo because it did not qualify for the team event.

Americans Anne Cebula, Hadley Husisian, and Margherita Guzzi Vincenti will compete in this event. Katharine Holmes may compete as the replacement athlete and is the only member of the team with Olympic experience.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.