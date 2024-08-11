Olympic handball at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results, top athletes, highlights

If there’s one word to describe the men’s and women’s handball tournaments at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it would be electric.

The atmosphere in each match could be heard through the TV screens, lots of physical games were on display and each tournament had an underdog to root for.

In the end, Mikkel Hansen got his fairytale ending with Denmark as it won gold in the men’s tournament, while Norway prevented France from winning the final on home court in the women’s tournament.

