Olympic men’s golf: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch Sunday, Aug. 4

Xander Schauffele (USA) and Jon Rahm (ESP) share the lead through 54 holes of the Olympic men’s golf competition. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) is one shot back with nine others within four shots of the Englishman and looking to step on the podium Sunday.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the final round at Le Golf National.

Final-round tee times, groupings for Aug. 3

3 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Camilo Villegas (COL)

3:11 a.m.: Carl Yuan (CHN), Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Mito Pereira (CHI)

3:22 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Zecheng Dou (CHN)

3:33 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Adrian Meronk (POL), Kristoffer Ventura (NOR)

3:44 a.m.: Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Kevin Yu (TPE), Nico Echavarria (COL)

3:55 a.m.: Keita Nakajima (JPN), Rafa Campos (PUR), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN)

4:11 a.m.: Alex Noren (SWE), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Gavin Green (MAS)

4:22 a.m.: Matthias Schmid (GER), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Shubhankar Sharma (IND)

4:33 a.m.: Joel Girrbach (SUI), Sepp Straka (AUT), Nick Taylor (CAN)

4:44 a.m.: Sami Valimaki (FIN), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL)

4:55 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Min Woo Lee (AUS), David Puig (ESP)

5:06 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Collin Morikawa (USA), Ryan Fox (AUS)

5:17 a.m.: Shane Lowry (IRE), Wyndham Clark (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

5:33 a.m.: Matteo Manassero (ITA), C.T. Pan (TPE), Alejandro Tosti (ARG)

5:44 a.m.: Corey Conners (CAN), Byeong Hun An (KOR), Erik van Rooyen (RSA)

5:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (FRA), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

6:06 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Jason Day (AUS), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

6:17 a.m.: Thomas Detry (BEL), Tom Kim (KOR), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

6:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy (IRE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN)

6:39 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP)

How to watch the final round of the Olympic men’s golf event

Sunday, Aug. 4:

The complete golf schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

