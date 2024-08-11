Olympic modern pentathlon at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results and top athletes

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy entered the Games as a heavy favorite, and he was nearly perfect from start-to-finish. He won gold in the men’s event while setting a world record with 1555 points.

On the women’s side an exciting laser run saw the lead change from France’s Elodie Clouvel to Hungary’s Michelle Gulyas, who took home the gold.

A new compressed 90-minute format made the event feel fast and action-packed. The Palace of Versailles also provided the perfect backdrop for the semifinal and final events.

The event bids farewell to the equestrian discipline. In 2028, an obstacle course will replace show jumping, a way for the sport to evolve in the 21st century.

Here’s a look back at all the action, from highlights to medal results and everything in between.

