Olympic mountain bike preview: What to know and who to watch

Mountain biking will begin competition on Sunday with the women. The race will start at 8:10 a.m. ET. The men’s race will be held on Monday, also with an 8:10 a.m. ET start.

How it works

French and Swiss athletes regularly medal at the Olympics. In Tokyo, Switzerland swept the women’s event, but that can’t happen in Paris as there are new quota allocations limiting the number of athletes per country to two.

It is a mass start event, meaning everyone starts at once. The wet weather in Paris should provide for some messy conditions at Elancourt Hill. The site is an old quarry and 4.3km long, or just over two-and-a-half miles. At the highest point, spectators can see the Eiffel Tower.

There will be 72 total athletes, 36 men and 36 women. Each race will last between 75 and 100 minutes.

Women’s mountain bike

France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, the reigning world champion, poses to be a favorite in Paris. While competing in her fourth Olympics, she hasn’t had great success at the Games historically. She finished 25th in 2012, did not finish in 2016 and finished 10th in Tokyo. Before the Games, she announced she was retiring from mountain biking after Paris to focus on road cycling.

Teammate and reigning world silver medalist Loana Lecomte is also expected to be a podium contender. She has nine World Cup podium finishes since Tokyo. She also has success at the course, having won the test event at the course last September.

After sweeping the podium in Tokyo, Switzerland remains a favorite to medal. 2022 overall World Cup winner Alessandra Keller will compete in her first Olympics. Teammate and reining Olympic champion Jolanda Neff will be returning.

Haley Batten is the American’s best chance at a medal in the event. She has made the podium in three World Cup competitions this season. Teammate Savila Blunk could have an outside chance at a medal. Due to the limited quota spots, Tokyo Olympian Kate Courtney will not be competing in Paris.

Men’s mountain bike

Reigning Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will be returning to defend his title. He made headlines earlier this week when he called the course ‘bland’.

He added, “When you just gravel over a nice hillside, it’s not really mountain bike”.

Switzerland’s Nino Schurter could break the tie for most Olympic medals in mountain biking. He currently had three medals. He won gold in 2016, silver in 2012 and bronze in 2008. Swiss teammate Mathias Flueckiger is also a podium contender.

France’s Victor Koretzky could perform well on home soil. He won the Olympic test event held last September at the course. He also finished twice on the podium during the World Cup season.

Americans Christopher Blevins and Riley Amos have an outside chance to win the first men’s mountain biking medal for the U.S. Amos won every U-23 World Cup mountain bike race this season leading up to the Olympics. Blevins won his second elite-level World Cup race in April.

