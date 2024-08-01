‘Olympic Muffin Man’ Henrik Christiansen taking Paris 2024 by storm

First of all, a fun fact for your friends: The Norwegian word for muffin is muffin.

So you can absolutely vibe with Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen and his now Olympic Village-renowned love for chocolate muffins.

Christiansen, 27, is competing in his third Olympics. He qualified for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle. But he’s being watched on TikTok millions of times over as he celebrates his love for “choccy muffs,” taunts the Games’ resident cookie lover for eating a muffin, and “declares” himself the Olympic Muffin Man.

That video comes with “Shrek” audio, while another sees him playing with audio from “The Lego Movie” and a third riffs on Tim Robinson’s “I Think You Should Leave.”

Fellow Olympians are celebrating him inside the Village and out, and he’s both including teammates in his videos — like Nicholas Lia — while also featuring in New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt’s post.

The bigger question, at least for those of us non-athletes who love a good quickbread, is how to get a taste of these muffins. I hear franchise opportunities, at least in Lorenskog.

Henrik Christiansen’s greatest muffin videos from Tokyo















